BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (23-4, 11-3 SEC) took over sole possession of second place in the SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of a packed PMAC.

The announced attendance was 13,620 – the fourth-largest crowd in LSU Women’s Basketball history.

“​​The message was that since we don’t play again for four days, we had the opportunity to be in sole possession of the second-ranked spot in the SEC,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said her message was to the team before the game. “I don’t think the seniors have ever been in that position. The message was that today could be one of your most memorable games in basketball.”

The Tigers will host Alabama on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the home regular-season finale and will take on Tennessee in Knoxville next Sunday to determine final seeding for the SEC Tournament.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)