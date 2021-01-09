No. 11 Houston defeats Tulane, 71-50

Tulane guard Sion James (1) grabs the ball away from Houston forward Brison Gresham, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane 71-50 on Saturday.

Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars built a 12-point halftime lead.

Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers.

Quentin Grimes scored 14 points. Houston shot 44%, including 15 of 36 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars outrebounded Tulane 48-26, which led to an 18-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Jordan Walker scored 13 points and Jaylen Forbes had 11 for Tulane.

The Green Wave shot 29%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers.