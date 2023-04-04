HAMMOND, LA — Delgado scored two runs in the top of the tenth inning to take a 12-10 conference win over Baton Rouge Community College at Alumni Field in Hammond.

Delgado posted five runs in the fourth following Jhonnatan Ferrebus’ RBI single to score Jacob Singletary, who walked to lead off the inning. Tyler Cook was hit by a pitch to load the bases before a two-run triple by Cade Pregeant scored Slaton and Ferrebus.

Bryan Broussard’s single-plated Cook for a fifth Delgado run. Baton Rouge answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, coming off a single by Thomas Marsala and a two-run single by Cole Joyner to cut Delgado’s lead to two. Baton Rouge tied the game on a single in the fifth.

A double, error, and sacrifice fly in the sixth allowed the Bears to take a two-run lead through six.

In the seventh, Josh Alexander walked and Singletary singled before Jhonnatan Ferrebus’ homerun gave Delgado the 8-7 lead. Two more Delgado runs scored in the seventh when Cade Pregeant scored on a wild pitch and Brock Slaton doubled to plate Broussard, who reached on a single.

Baton Rouge plated two runs on a double by Ethan Menard and a run on a groundout to tie the game 10-10 in the eighth.

In the Delgado tenth, Jacob Singletary reached on a leadoff walk and scored on a pinch-hit triple by Cole Stromboe. Logan O’Neill reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Stromboe to score and give Delgado the 12-10 lead.

Reliever Kaile Levatino retired the Bears in order in the tenth to finalize the win. Levatino picked up the win in relief of starter Turner Toms (3.2 IP), Cory Cook, and Aidan Murphy.

No. 11-nationally ranked Delgado (30-4, 8-0) will travel to Eunice this weekend.

*Courtesy Delgado CC Sports Information