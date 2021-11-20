No. 1 Zachary survives and advances

BATON ROUGE, LA. — No. 1 Zachary stays undefeated improving to 12-0 sneaking by No. 17 East Ascension, 24-21.

Kameron Thomas made an impact in the third quarter with a reception, which led to a Connor Wisham touchdown. That score put the Broncos up by 7.

Things didn’t go as smooth on the next possession for the Broncos. A punt turned into a fumble. The ball could not be advanced because the player did not have control of the ball, no touchdown ball was spotted where was touched.

Broncos couldn’t get in the end zone and had to settle for three, but they survive and advance defeating the Spartans.