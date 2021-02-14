No. 1 South Carolina tops LSU, 66-59

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston looks for a shot against LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 19 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina beat LSU 66-59.

It was the 31st straight victory over Southeastern Conference teams for the Gamecocks.

They last lost to a league opponent in the 2019 SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Zia Cooke had 13 points and Boston notched her 10th double-double this season and 23rd of her career.

The 6-foot-5 Boston also had six blocks as the Gamecocks won their 12th straight game over LSU.

Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points to lead the Tigers.