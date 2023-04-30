BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU catcher Alex Milazzo poked an RBI single into left-centerfield to give the top-ranked Tigers its final lead of the day and lift the home team to a 13-11 victory Sunday against Alabama inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU’s overall record improved to 35-8 and its conference record moved to 15-5, while the Crimson Tide dropped to 30-15 on the season and 9-12 in SEC action.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday night as LSU travels to Hammond to take on Southeastern at 6:30 p.m. CT. The contest can be streamed on ESPN+, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

LSU left-hander Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win after working 2.1 innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three punchouts.

Alabama reliever Hunter Hoopes (1-1) was charged with the loss after firing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits.

LSU clubbed four home runs on the afternoon, which ended up being massive down the stretch. With Alabama hitting a two-run shot in the top of the ninth, dingers from shortstop Jordan Thompson and right fielder Paxton Kling gave LSU the insurance it needed.

The Crimson Tide began the game with a sharp single to right field by shortstop Jim Jarvis and loaded the bases with two walks. Catcher Dominic Tamez lifted a ball to left field to bring home the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly. Alabama led 1-0 after the first inning.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones gave the Tigers its first lead of the game with his 14th homer of the season. Jones launched his two-run shot to left-centerfield following Thompson reaching on a two-out single.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews increased LSU’s lead to 3-1 after sending his 13th dinger of the season to right field. After three innings, the Tigers led the Crimson Tide 3-1.

Alabama struck for three runs in the top of the fourth on the strength of two doubles and a sacrifice fly to retake the lead. Tide first baseman Drew Willamson added another run in the fifth with a solo home run to make the score 5-3. The visitors closed the frame, scoring on a throwing error and sac fly to make it 7-3.

The Tigers responded in a big way during the bottom half of the fifth, plating six runs to take a 9-7 lead. The inning began with Milazzo reaching on an error, followed by second baseman Gavin Dugas and left fielder Tre’ Morgan coaxing walks. Crews drove in the first run of the frame with a sharp single to left. Third baseman Tommy White did the same but this time slapped it right field.

With the bases loaded, designated hitter Cade Beloso and Thompson both drew base-on-balls, each collecting an RBI. Jones added to LSU’s total with a sac fly and Milazzo singled to right field on a pop-up the right fielder was unable to field, which scored Beloso. LSU led 9-7 heading to the sixth.

The Crimson Tide plated a single run in the sixth and seventh to tie the ballgame before Milazzo’s RBI single in the seventh, giving LSU the 10-9 lead. Following an HBP from Dugas and a walk from Morgan, Crews drew his second walk of the day to make the score 11-9.

In the bottom of the eighth, Thompson and Kling’s home runs made the score 13-9. Tide left fielder Tommy Seidl hit a two-run dinger in the ninth to account for the final margin.