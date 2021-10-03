Nix-ed: Auburn rallies behind scrambling quarterback to win in BR for 1st time in 22 years

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 02: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers throws the ball during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Led by Bo Nix, Auburn ended the drought.

Nix, benched last week in a comeback win over Georgia State, rallied Auburn from 13-0 down to grab a 24-19 win over LSU at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. The win was Auburn’s first at Tiger Stadium since 1999.

Nix completed 23 of 44 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. Nix also ran 12 times for 74 yards.

Nix turned the game around in the second quarter. Playing a fourth and two on the LSU 24, Nix avoided several sacks and threw a 24 yard TD pass to Tyler Fromm.

LSU scored in the first quarter on a 31 yard pass from Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte. The Tigers got four field goals from Cade York from 33, 26, 22, and 51 yards. The 51 yarder gave LSU a 19-10 lead.

Nix then scored on a five yard run with 14:16 to play. With 3:11 to play, Jarquez Hunter scored the game winner from a yard out.

Auburn had 178 rushing yards. LSU had 29.

Why can’t the Tigers run the ball? “We have two guys who are back from the national championship offensive line,” said Ed Orgeron. “I thought that would be a strength of our team. Obviously it isn’t.”

Nix continuously hurt LSU with scrambles.

“We spied him, and that helped,” said Orgeron. “But, we still didn’t do enough.”

LSU 3-2, plays at Kentucky Saturday night. Kentucky moved to 5-0 with a 20-13 win over 10th ranked Florida.