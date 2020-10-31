Nix, Auburn unload on LSU in 48-11 win

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall (29) strips the ball from LSU quarterback TJ Finley (11) while tackling him during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bo Nix generated 381 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as Auburn routed LSU 48-11 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn was successful in affecting LSU quarterback TJ Finley, a true freshman who was making his first career road start in place of the injured Myles Brennan. Finley had two interceptions and one strip-sack fumble that directly led to three Auburn touchdowns. Finley completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards before getting pulled in the third quarter for third-string quarterback Max Johnson. LSU’s offense went 5 of 17 on third downs.

