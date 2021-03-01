NIT moves 2021 event to Texas, interrupting 83-year NY run

Oklahoma State players, coaches and staff pose for a photo after defeating Mississippi 78-37 for the NCAA college basketball NIT Season Tip-Off tournament championship, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DALLAS (AP) — The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament.

The pandemic is also reducing the field to 16 teams from the usual 32.

All games are set for two venues in the Dallas area.

First-round games will be played March 17-20, with the quarterfinals March 25.

The semifinals are set for March 27, followed by the championship game the next day.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.