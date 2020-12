JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – Nine players were listed on the Saints Wednesday Injury Report ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs the Philadelphia Eagles.

Malcom Brown (shoulder) and Patrick Robinson (hamstring) did not participate.

Shy Tuttle (wrist), Deonte Harris (neck), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Janoris Jenkins (knee), and Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited.

