NEW ORLEANS — Nine L.B. Landry High School scholar-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on February 2, 2022.
Landry High School and Algiers Charter recognize and congratulate the following young men who have
made commitments to continue their academic and athletic journey at the collegiate level:
Belvin Baker, Jr.: Northshore College
Jayden Elliott: Louisiana Christian University
Savion Johnson: Culver-Stockton College
Shedrick Johnson: Northshore College
Larry Howard: Contra Costa College
Roderick Logan: Avila University
Gerald Martin: Langston University
Cedric Murry: Vermilion Community College
Javier White: Northshore College
“We are so proud of these young men as they take the next step to achieving their goals,” Athletic
Director Gabrielle Carter said.
“They have handled their entire high school football career and academic experience with true poise,
added Assistant Principal Joshua Washington, “especially considering half of their experience has taken
place during the pandemic where rules were ever-changing and they were constantly forced to adapt.
We look forward to seeing their future success.”
{Courtesy: release from the Algiers Charter Network}