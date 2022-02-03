NEW ORLEANS — Nine L.B. Landry High School scholar-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on February 2, 2022.

Landry High School and Algiers Charter recognize and congratulate the following young men who have

made commitments to continue their academic and athletic journey at the collegiate level:

Belvin Baker, Jr.: Northshore College

Jayden Elliott: Louisiana Christian University

Savion Johnson: Culver-Stockton College

Shedrick Johnson: Northshore College

Larry Howard: Contra Costa College

Roderick Logan: Avila University

Gerald Martin: Langston University

Cedric Murry: Vermilion Community College

Javier White: Northshore College

“We are so proud of these young men as they take the next step to achieving their goals,” Athletic

Director Gabrielle Carter said.

“They have handled their entire high school football career and academic experience with true poise,

added Assistant Principal Joshua Washington, “especially considering half of their experience has taken

place during the pandemic where rules were ever-changing and they were constantly forced to adapt.

We look forward to seeing their future success.”



{Courtesy: release from the Algiers Charter Network}