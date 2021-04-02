Nicholls WR Dai’Jean Dixon discusses record-setting touchdown reception against UIW

THIBODAUX, La. – When Dai’Jean Dixon caught Nicholls’ final touchdown against UIW he etched his name in the history books.

The 25th touchdown reception of his collegiate career set the program’s all-time record, surpassing Hall of Fame receiver Mark Carrier.

TOUCHDOWN!!! NEW RECORD!!!



Dai’Jean Dixon snags his 25th career TD catch, setting a new program record. #geauxcolonels #GAme_oN pic.twitter.com/xftUsFuwbj — No. 13 Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) March 27, 2021

“It just made me work even harder,” Dai’Jean Dixon said. “I’m just excited and glad that coach Rebowe gave me the chance to be here. I came here to do big things for the program.”

From 42 catches for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns at Edna Karr to becomming one of the top targets at Nicholls, Dixon credits the foundation that was layed in high school to his production the last three years.

“Coach Brice Brown focused more on life than football,” said Dixon. “He wanted to make us better men. I think becomming a better man will also make you a better football player so I think that’s what I enjoyed most coming from Edna Karr.”

“He’s matured over the last couple of years,” said head coach Tim Rebowe. “You can see it in his approach and study and in his film. He’s always been talented and he’s just gotten better every year.”

To hear more from Dixon, click on the video above.