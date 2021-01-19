Nicholls WBB game on Wednesday postponed

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference has announced the postponement of three matchups for the Houston Baptist women’s basketball program, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

According to a press release from the Southland Conference, the Huskies will postpone games at Nicholls (Jan. 20) as well as home games against McNeese (Jan. 23) and Lamar (Jan. 25). Houston Baptist’s games will be rescheduled in consultation with the three opponents and the Southland office and announced at a later date.

The Colonels next game will be Saturday against the University of New Orleans.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at David Stopher Gymnasium.

