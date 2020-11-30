Nicholls’ Ty Gordon Tabbed First Southland Basketball Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Nicholls guard Ty Gordon is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.
The Troy transfer dazzled in his first games as a Colonel, averaging 16 points and five assists per game and helping Nicholls to a 2-1 start at the Bronco Invitational in Santa Clara, Calif. Gordon shot 56.7 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from three, in addition to a 80-percent mark from the free-throw line
The Colonels opened the season with back-to-back wins over UC Davis (101-93) and Idaho State (70-51) before falling to tournament host Santa Clara on Saturday, 73-57. Nicholls wraps up its stay in the Bay Area against Cal on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT and versus Saint Mary’s at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The game against Cal can be seen on the Pac-12 Networks.
Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Ty Gordon, Nicholls – Redshirt Junior – Guard – Tunica, Miss.
Donning the Red & Grey for the first time, Gordon posted a team-best 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and tallied nine assists in the win over UC Davis. He drained four of his five attempts from beyond the arc, grabbed three rebounds and recorded a pair of steals.
Gordon followed with 16 points against Idaho State, sinking 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from long range. He finished out the weekend with a nine-point, five-assist outing in the loss to Santa Clara. Through three games, Gordon paces the team in three-point percentage (58.3) and scoring (16.0).
Honorable Mention: Rasheed Browne, AMCC; Clay Gayman, ACU; Anderson Kopp, LU; Zach Nutall, SHSU.
{Courtesy: Press Release from Nicholls St. Athletics}