Nicholls’ Ty Gordon Makes Conference History With Fourth-Straight Southland Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor

FRISCO, Texas (WGNO) – Nicholls’ Ty Gordon is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by GEICO.

ℕ𝕖𝕨 𝕐𝕖𝕒𝕣. 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕖 𝕋𝕪 𝔾𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕟.



Gordon becomes the first in league history to claim four-straight weekly awards, presented by GEICO, after hitting 9⃣ threes in a 2⃣9⃣-point outing at No. 3⃣ Purdue❗️ #SouthlandStrong #GeauxColonels



📰- https://t.co/c8Mo7hdTc3 pic.twitter.com/uH7UEFjlHL — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) January 3, 2022

Becoming the first student-athlete in league history to win four-straight weekly awards, Gordon extended his 20-point scoring streak to seven games with a career-high 29 points in the Colonels’ 104-90 loss to Purdue last Wednesday. His career-best nine made three-pointers set a Mackey Arena record and went down as the most made by an opponent against the Boilermakers.

Nicholls (8-6) opens play in the Southland Tip-Off Event against UIW at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday from the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Ty Gordon, Nicholls – Graduate Student – Guard – Tunica, Miss.

Registering his 10th 20-point outing of the season, Gordon connected on nine three-pointers to help the Colonels go toe-to-toe with No. 3 Purdue. He finished the contest with a game-high 29 points to go with five assists and two rebounds.

Gordon drilled his final three-point attempt of the first half and the first four from long range in the second period to make him 8-of-11 from three in the first 29 minutes. He finished with 17 of his 29 points in the second half ot he 104-90 shootout. Over his last seven games, Gordon is averaging 25.7 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting and six three-pointers per game at a 49.4 percent clip.

This marks Gordon’s fifth weekly award of the season and the seventh of his career, both matching the conference record.

Honorable Mention: Stephen Faramade, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Myles Lewis, McNeese; Carvell Teasett, Northwestern State.

2021-22 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Jan. 3 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Dec. 27 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Dec. 20 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Dec. 13 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Dec. 6 – Isaac Mushila, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 29 – Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans

Nov. 22 – Isaac Mushila, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 15 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

{Press release courtesy of the Southland Conference}