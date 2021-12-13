Nicholls’ Ty Gordon Earns Second Southland Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor

FRISCO, Texas – Nicholls’ Ty Gordon is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by GEICO.

The fifth-year guard turned in his highest-scoring performance as a Colonel with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a 95-80 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday. Gordon matched his career best with six made three-pointers to go with five rebounds and four assists.

The Colonels (6-3) begin a busy, three-game week at home against Blue Mountain College at 6 p.m. CT Monday. Nicholls heads north to face Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday before returning to Stopher Gymnasium for a rematch with Mississippi Valley State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Ty Gordon, Nicholls – Graduate Student – Guard – Tunica, Miss.

Gordon helped the Colonels to a fast start in the win, recording 16 of his 28 points in the opening half and drilling four from long range to push the team to a 55-33 lead at the break. His 28 points matched the highest output by a Southland student-athlete this season against a Division I opponent.

Ranking second leaguewide in scoring (18.2), Gordon has surpassed 20 points in five games, matching his tally from his 2020-21 campaign. This marks his second weekly award of the season and the fourth of his career.

Honorable Mention: Simeon Fryer, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Jalen King, Northwestern State; Simeon Kirkland, New Orleans; Darius Lee, HBU.

2021-22 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Dec. 13 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Dec. 6 – Isaac Mushila, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 29 – Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans

Nov. 22 – Isaac Mushila, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 15 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls



{Courtesy: release from the Southland Conference}