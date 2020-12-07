Nicholls suspends men’s basketball activities through Dec. 26

THIBODAUX, La. — In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, the Nicholls State University Athletics Department has paused all men’s basketball team activities through Saturday, Dec. 26.

The suspension will officially cancel scheduled competitions against Baylor (Dec. 8), Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Dec. 10), Carver College (Dec. 12), Arlington Baptist (Dec. 15) and Southern Illinois (Dec. 23).

The Colonels are slated for a return to action on Saturday, Jan. 2, as the Red & Gray host Sam Houston State in their Southland Conference opener.

{Courtesy: Press Release from geauxcolonels.com}