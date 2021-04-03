Nicholls State Colonels fall at McNeese, 43-31

Nicholls State head coach Tim Rebowe yells to his team during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cody Orgeron threw four touchdown passes to lead McNeese State to a 43-31 victory over Nicholls State.

Orgeron completed 20 of 27 passes for 354 yards with two touchdown passes each to Joshua Matthews and Mason Pierce.

Matthews finished with 147 yards receiving, and Pierce had 107.

Trevor Begue added 94 yards receiving.

Deonta McMahon ran 11 times for 111 yards for McNeese State (3-3, 2-3 Southland Conference) and scored on a 67-yard run out of the Wildcat formation.

Lindsey Scott Jr. was 26-of-53 passing for 289 yards, and he added 137 yards rushing on 28 carries to lead Nicholls State (4-2, 3-2).