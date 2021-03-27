Nicholls St. scores 41 unanswered points, wallops UIW 75-45

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. completed all but four passes and connected with four different receivers for five touchdowns as Nicholls State walloped Incarnate Word 75-45 in a Top 25 matchup on Saturday, setting a Southland Conference record for points scored.

The 17th-ranked Colonels broke open a three-point game when Scott scored on a run from the 19, unleashing 41 unanswered points for Nicholls.

The 13th-ranked UIW Cardinals were led by true freshman Cameron Ward’s six touchdown passes.

Ward was 39-of-65 passing for 470 yards.