Nicholls reacts to Southland Conference fall sports postponement

THIBODAUX, La. — The Southland Conference announced this morning that league competition in fall sports will be postponed with the intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester. The press release can be found here.

In an effort to prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes and the athletic administration, Nicholls State University will not participate in any outside competition this fall.

President Jay Clune stated, “Knowing the impact that a decision of this magnitude has on our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, as well as the student-athletes’ families and our fans, weighs heavy on my heart and mind. Athletics is an integral part of university life and a window into our culture and student-athletes are our ambassadors to the nation. I commit to those student-athletes to make every effort within my power to ensure meaningful and memorable spring seasons of competition.”

Nicholls Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell said, “Our priority has always been to provide the safest environment coupled with the best learning experience possible for our student-athletes. We are in unprecedented times, and that has brought some very difficult decisions. We will use this semester to focus even more heavily on the academic engagement of our students and head into spring competitions smarter and better prepared. We won’t lose sight of the great success this athletic program has made and look to add more championship trophies to our list.”

Nicholls Athletics will work with university administration and the Southland Conference in the coming months to plan a return to competition.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Nicholls State University}