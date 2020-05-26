Nicholls President releases statement on Manning Passing Academy cancellation

THIBODAUX, La. – Hours after the Manning Passing Academy announces its cancellation, Nicholls State University President, Dr. Jay Clune released a statement.

Clune said, “Archie Manning has been a great friend to Nicholls State University, the City of Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish. The Manning Passing Academy is the highlight of our summer season and presents us with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our campus, our community and our culture. We look forward to it each year with great anticipation. Archie and his team kept us apprised of internal MPA discussions and conversations with state leaders. As a result of those discussions, Archie made the correct audible for the health and wellness of the campers, the coaches, the college athletes who attend and the large community. We fully support him and look forward with great anticipation to the 25th MPA in 2021.”

The cancellation comes amid concerns regarding camper safety because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter posted to the MPA website, Archie Manning said current regulations in the city of Thibodaux, where the academy is held every year, prevent any sleepover camps, recreational camps, and leagues for the rest of the summer.

“As you are aware, we have been in constant contact with state, parish, and local health authorities as well as the Nicholls State administration and our Governor in response to the virus,” Manning wrote. “We have always kept you updated and remained cautiously optimistic for staging our annual camp. There are times during a ballgame where you have to call an audible, and I’m disappointed to say that we’re going to have to call one now and postpone this year’s camp to comply with the next stage of guidelines set forth by the state and the City of Thibodaux.”

The postponement will be a disappointment to the over 1,200 campers, over 200 trainers and staff members, and countless local businesses who rely on the annual event, Manning said, but the move was necessary.

All registration and fees for the 2020 camp will roll over for the 2021 camp, which is scheduled for June 24 through June 27, 2021.

Read Manning’s entire statement on the Manning Passing Academy website.