HAMMOND, La. – Nicholls hit four home runs Saturday on its way to an 11-5 win over the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team in Southland Conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

The Colonels (12-9, 2-0 SLC) broke a scoreless tie in the third with a grand slam. Single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, the latter of which came on a solo homer, put Nicholls on top, 6-0, through five.

Southeastern (8-15, 0-2 SLC) broke up the shutout bid by Colonel starting pitcher Chase Gearing in the sixth on a solo home run by shortstop Evan Keller, a graduate student from Destrehan, Louisiana. The two-out blast off the top of the scoreboard in left field was his third homer of the season.

The Lions cut down the deficit even more in the seventh. A two-out single by designated hitter Pierce Leavengood kept the inning alive and left fielder Tristan Welch was hit by a 3-2 pitch, putting a pair on. Bryce Grizzaffi, a junior catcher from Morgan City, Louisiana, then launched a three-run homer down the left-field line.

With the Lions trailing, 6-4, entering the eighth, Nicholls extended its lead again with a pair of solo home runs. Three more Colonel runs in the ninth wrapped up the scoring.

Gearing (3-1) earned the win, allowing four runs in 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed five hits and hit one batter, striking out three. Hunter O’Toole (1-3) suffered the loss, allowing five runs – four earned – in four innings of work.

Leavengood (2-for-3) had a pair of hits for Southeastern, recording his second multi-hit game in the last three.

SLU’s skid has reached six straight, equaling the longest stretch under head coach Matt Riser. The 2014 Lions lost six consecutive games, April 22-30, before rebounding to win the Southland Tournament title during Riser’s first season.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. Nicholls will start senior right-hander Nick Heckman (0-1, 3.44) and SLU will counter with redshirt junior right-hander Hayden Robb (0-2, 6.88). The game will air on ESPN+.

Southeastern’s annual Baseball Alumni Day will be held in conjunction with Sunday’s game. A pregame reunion for all baseball alumni and staff will be held before the game at 11:30 a.m. and there will be on-field recognition prior to the first pitch. Baseball alums interested in attending should RSVP with Allie Crain in the LAA office at allie.crain@southeastern.edu.

TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

CLEAR BAG POLICY

RADIO SHOW

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

SOCIAL MEDIA

LINE SCORE

Nicholls 11, Southeastern 4 (Mar 26, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

————————————————————————–

Nicholls ………… 004 110 023 – 11 12 0 (12-9, 2-0 SLC)

Southeastern ….. 000 001 300 – 4 6 1 (8-15, 0-2 SLC)

————————————————————————–

Pitchers: Nicholls – Gearing, Chase; Vial Jr., David (7); Desandro, Devin (8) and Collura, Jaden. Southeastern – O’Toole, Hunter; Lauve, Lance (5); Aspholm, Dalton (9); Reynolds, Reid (9) and Grizzaffi, Bryce.

Win-Gearing, Chase (3-1) Loss-O’Toole, Hunter (1-3) T-2:25 A-1172

HR NICH – Washington, Xane (5); Paz, Alec (3); Collura, Jaden (1); Williams, Basiel (1).

HR SLU – Keller, Evan (3); Grizzaffi, Bryce (1).

Weather: 79 Sunny, W 4 mph

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}