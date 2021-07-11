Nicholls’ most successful football coach of all time, Sonny Jackson, dies at 82

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Nicholls State Athletic Department announced the passing of one of the school’s most impactful sporting figures. The Colonels’ William “Sonny” Jackson passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.

Coach Jackson served as the Colonels head football coach from 1981-1986 before moving on to take the same position at McNeese State (1987-1989) in Lake Charles. However, during his time at Nicholls, Jackson compiled a record of 38 wins, 28 loses and one tie, and guided the team to its first ever NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearance and victory before losing to eventual national champion Georgia Southern in the quarterfinal round.

Jackson’s win total still stands as the best in school history, followed by Bill Clements (1974-1980) with 36 and current head coach Tim Rebowe, who took the role in 2015, at 34.

According to the tweet from Nicholls, Coach Jackson “will forever be a part of our Colonel Family.”

Nicholls Athletics is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Sonny Jackson. He left as the @Nicholls_FB all-time leader in wins after the 1986 season and the record still stands today.



His son, William “Hud” Jackson is entering his 10th season at the helm of the University of Arkansas-Monticello football program.