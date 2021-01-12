Nicholls’ Men’s Basketball opens SLC road slate at Northwestern State

HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Louisiana men's basketball team looks for their first conference victory when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Southland Conference action at the University Center. The Lions (2-9, 0-2 Southland) are coming off losses last week to Sam Houston State and Nicholls marking the third straight year SLU has started 0-2 in Southland play. Despite the tough start, Southeastern's Keon Clergeot continues his torrid pace. The senior guard is averaging 20 points per game over the last four contests. The Winter Haven, Florida native scored 16 points against Sam Houston and tied a career high at Nicholls with 25. Clergeot leads the Lions in scoring averaging 14.0 per game while Joe Kasperzyk is averaging 10.5 per contest. The Islanders (3-6 0-0 Southland), picked ninth in the Southland preseason poll, were scheduled to face the Lions in Hammond on Jan. 2 in the Southland opener. However, A&M-Corpus Christi had to postpone due to COVID-19 protocols within the team. The Islanders haven't played since Dec. 22 when they defeated Paul Quinn College, 59-35. During that stretch, A&M-Corpus Christi had five games either canceled or postponed. A&M-Corpus Christi is led by redshirt senior Perry Francois. The forward is averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Jalen White is scoring 10.6 a game and leads the team in rebounding (6.1 rpg). The Islanders lead the all-time series against the Lions, 11-6. But SLU has won the last three matchups including a season sweep last year. Southeastern defeated A&M-Corpus Christi, 84-80, on the road. Then, the Lions defeated the Islanders two weeks later at the University Center, 62-56. Fans can watch Wednesday's game on ESPN+, available on www.WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app. Web links to video and stats are available on the basketball schedule page at www.LionSports.net. The game will also be broadcast live in the Hammond area on KSLU-FM (90.9), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the TuneIn Radio and Lions Gameday Experience apps. HARDWOOD CLUB/S CLUBFans interested in becoming active supporters of the basketball program are encouraged to join the Hardwood Club. Lion alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letterwinners. All membership fees and donations to Hardwood Club are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern basketball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com. SOCIAL MEDIAFor more information on Southeastern Basketball, follow @LionUpMBB and @DavidKieferSLU on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel. TICKETSFor ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. Southeastern is implementing mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2020-21 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.

{Courtesy: lionsports.net}