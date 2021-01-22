Nicholls hosts rival New Orleans, Carver to kickoff home stretch

THIBODAUX, La. — With the best start in Southland play under third-year head coach Austin Claunch on the line, the Nicholls State University men’s basketball program (7-5, 5-1 SLC) returns home for the first time in nearly two weeks for a rivalry matchup against New Orleans (4-9, 3-2 SLC), hosting the Privateers as the latter half of a doubleheader with women’s basketball on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Stopher Gym, tip slated for approximately 5 p.m.

The Colonels are also scheduled to make-up a previously canceled non-conference contest with Carver College (0-14 NCCAA) less than 24 hours later, tipoff against the Cougars set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24 at Stopher Gym.

Now boasting a five-game win streak within league competition dating back to early January against Lamar, the Red & Gray enter their jam-packed weekend with some serious offensive momentum, sporting an 81.0 points per game average during that stretch along with a blazing .494 shooting percentage.



Individually, redshirt junior Najee Garvin has proven the most consistent during that span, posting between 15 and 19 points in each of the five victories. Oppositely, fellow redshirt junior Ty Gordon has varied much more wildly, racking up a squad season-high 27 points in Wednesday night’s win at HBU while notching just 11 points (with a squad season-best nine assists) four days prior at Central Arkansas.



Following the fully-packed two-game weekend, the Colonels wrap up the three-game home stand with yet-another in-state rival — McNeese, hosting the Cowboys on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.



