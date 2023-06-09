THIBODAUX, La. — Nearly two months after he was named Nicholls head basketball coach, Tevon Saddler is making his presence felt with multiple basketball camps on campus.

This week, Saddler and company are wrapping up their inaugural Bayou Boog Youth Basketball Camp, featuring kids from ages 6-17.

An eventful tune-up for the first-year head coach who will be holding his Elite Basketball Camp in Thibodaux next month.

“On August 5th, I’m calling all Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and even Alabama out to the first Tevon Saddler Elite Camp. I welcome all high schoolers and unsigned seniors. It’s going to be a great day. If you guys want to play at the next level, come get seen, man. I’m excited,” says Nicholls head basketball coach Tevon Saddler.

For any questions regarding camp, you can reach out to Nicholls assistant basketball coach Stephen Rodgers at Stephen.Rodgers@nicholls.edu or you can contact head coach Tevon Saddler at Tevon.Saddler@nicholls.edu.

Tevon Saddler returns to Thibodaux after serving as the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Maryland last year.

Before that, he was a player on Nicholls 2018 Southland Conference regular season championship team. He was Director of Men’s Basketball Operations under Austin Claunch the year the Colonels won the 2021 regular season title.