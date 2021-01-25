Nicholls’ Gordon Garners Second Southland Basketball Weekly Honor

FRISCO, Texas – Nicholls’ Ty Gordon is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.

Gordon averaged 16 points per game on 53.1 percent shooting to help the Colonels extend their win streak to seven games with a pair of league victories over Houston Baptist (92-83) and New Orleans (86-62) and a 100-65 win over Carver College to wrap up the week. He drilled half his three-point attempts (11-of-22) and tallied 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Nicholls (9-5, 6-1 SLC) is set to close out the first half of its Southland Conference slate when the team hosts McNeese at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Ty Gordon, Nicholls – Redshirt Junior – Guard – Tunica, Miss.

The Troy transfer dropped a team season-high 27 points in a 92-83 win over HBU that closed out a perfect 3-0 road stretch for the Colonels. Gordon nailed a season-best six three-pointers on 10 attempts from long range and registered 18 points in the second half alone, firing 5-of-6 from three. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

Gordon carried his hot hand into Saturday’s 86-62 victory against New Orleans, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc as he poured in 18 points. Kept off the scoresheet for nearly the first five minutes, he recorded all four of his made threes and totaled 14 points over the ensuing nine minutes. In addition to five rebounds and a pair of assists, Gordon tallied a season-high three steals versus the Privateers.

On the floor for just 19 minutes of Nicholls’ dominant win over Carver, he snatched six rebounds and added two assists and a steal to his weekly totals. Gordon is the only Southland student-athlete to rank in the top-10 in scoring (16.9), three-point percentage (37.9) and assists (4.6) in league play. He also joins Sam Houston’s Zach Nutall as the only individuals to earn multiple weekly honors this season.

Honorable Mention: Cameron Johnson, Stephen F. Austin; Demarkus Lampley, Sam Houston; Gus Okafor, Southeastern Louisiana.

2020-21 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Jan. 25 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Jan. 18 – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston

Jan. 11 – Demarkus Lampley, Sam Houston

Jan. 4 – Darius Lee, Houston Baptist

Dec. 28 – Keon Clergeot, Southeastern Louisiana

Dec. 21 – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston

Dec. 14 – Troy Green, New Orleans

Dec. 7 – Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 30 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}