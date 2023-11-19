THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — For the first time in four playoff appearances under head coach Tim Rebowe , the Nicholls State University football team will begin its quest for a national title on the road as the Colonels will head north to battle Southern Illinois on Saturday, November 25 in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.

Kickoff in Saluki Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. central. The game will air live on ESPN+ and ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM.



Nicholls (6-4) claimed the Southland Conference’s auto bid to the postseason after going undefeated in league play, capped with a 21-16 win Thursday in the River Bell Classic at Southeastern.

It marked the first time that the Colonels went unbeaten in the SLC since joining the league in 1991.

Southern Illinois (7-4) secured an at-large berth following a season-finale victory over Indiana State.

The Salukis picked up an FBS win over Northern Illinois to begin the season and also defeated SEMO, 26-25, in a non-conference matchup.

The Redhawks were the lone common opponent as Nicholls fell at home to SEMO, 35-31.

The matchup against SIU will be the third all-time for the Colonels.

Nicholls made the trip to Southern Illinois in 1995 and fell 48-20, but won in the home contest, 33-0, in 1997. Coach Rebowe was on the staff as an assistant coach in both meetings.

The winner will advance to play at No. 4 seed Idaho the following weekend (Dec. 1-2).

{Courtesy: Nicholls Athletics}

