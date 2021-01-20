Nicholls Football opens preseason practice Wednesday

THIBODAUX, La. — This is normally the time where the Nicholls State Colonels are holding offseason workouts ahead of their fall football season but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Southland Conference announced in September that it was postponing football until the spring.

Fast forward four months, and the Colonels are back on the practice field for first day of preseason practice.

Head Coach Tim Rebowe says his team has been waiting patiently to get back to work and he’s excited to return to some sort of football normalcy.

“We’re back on the field after such a long layoff, beautiful weather. I told them today, it’s not the August heat that we are used too. it feels like normal camp for us,” says Nicholls State university Head Football Coach Tim Rebowe.

Coach Rebowe says that right now the university is actively trying to schedule a game ahead of their first scheduled conference game February 27th at John Guidry Stadium against the Lamar Cardinals.