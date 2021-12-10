Nicholls extends Rebowe contract through 2025

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University has extended its contract with head football coach Tim Rebowe through the 2025 season, Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Friday. The contract is pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

“Coach Rebowe has rejuvenated our program and I know there’s no better person to continue to lead our football team,” Terrell said. “Not only has he brought championships and multiple playoff appearances to Thibodaux, but he has done so by building the program with student-athletes from the Bayou Region. Coach has instilled stability to Nicholls Football and we’re excited about the future.”

“I’m extremely grateful to be the head coach at Nicholls,” Coach Rebowe said. “We have achieved success in my time here and I want to continue to have a program on and off the field that makes all of our fans, players, and alumni proud. With all of the talent in our own backyard, and now having one of the top facilities in the FCS, the future is as bright as ever. I can’t say enough about President Dr. Jay Clune and our athletics director Jonathan Terrell for their support of our program.”

Nicholls is coming off its fifth consecutive winning season – a first in program history. The Colonels ended a long calendar year with their third victory in the last four River Bell Classics against in-state rival Southeastern. Nicholls also defeated Northwestern State for the sixth consecutive meeting and won at McNeese for the first time since 2008. Between the spring and fall seasons, the team played a total of 18 games in 2021.

The Colonels posted a 6-5 record this fall, going 3-1 against their three in-state conference rivals. Playing one of the toughest schedules in the FCS, the five losses were against nationally-ranked playoff teams and two FBS programs. The Colonels nearly took down the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns following a week-and-a-half on the road due to Hurricane Ida. UL lost just one game this season and is currently ranked 16th in the FBS after winning the Sun Belt championship.

A two-time Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year, Rebowe became the program’s all-time leader in wins this season with his 40th career victory. He has a 42-25 record against FCS teams and a 37-22 mark in the Southland. Nicholls has won seven games against ranked opponents in the last four years with two being first-round playoff victories. The Colonels also notched their fourth win against an FBS team at Kansas in 2018, which was also the program’s first victory against a Power 5 conference.

Nicholls has racked up 71 All-Southland honorees in Rebowe’s seven seasons with double figures in each of the last six campaigns. Quarterback Chase Fourcade was named player of the year and offensive player of the year in two separate seasons, and defensive lineman Sully Laiche earned the league’s top honor in 2019. The Colonels have also had six All-American recipients, highlighted by two-time unanimous selection P.J. Burkhalter who is coming off his third consecutive Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year honor.

The Colonels will turn the page to the 2022 season with the early signing period set for next Wednesday, Dec. 15.

{Courtesy: release from Nicholls athletics}