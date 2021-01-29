Nicholls’ deep, talented quarterback room competing for the starting gig

THIBODAUX, La. — Chase Fourcade’s time as the Nicholls State Colonels’ starting Quarterback may be done, but he’s still helping the program by transitioning to a different role with the football team.

One that can benefit the team’s deep and talented quarterback room.

“Chase has been with them all summer, he’s been with them in the fall, he meets with them whenever he can. He loves this place and he’s just like Coach Rob. He knows this offense so he tells them all of the ins and outs and now he’s actually coaching with us as an intern so he is just an invaluable asset to us,” says Nicholls State Head Football Coach Tim Rebowe.

Destrehan product, Kohen Granier, was Chase’s backup last season.

Despite very few game reps, Kohen is the only returning quarterback that’s worn a Colonels’ uniform.

“I’ve been here the longest out of anyone in the Quarterback room. I’m going on my fourth year and it’s just practicing with what coach Rebowe preaches and carrying it on to the younger guys and keeping that torch going,” says Nicholls Quarterback Kohen Granier.

Reporter: Does it make you feel old a little bit?

Kohen: “Oh yeah, a little bit. I’m getting there man. Still 22 years young.”

Then there’s guys like Lindsey Scott Jr.

A journeyman who started his collegiate career at Missouri, transferring to East Mississippi Community College, and then to Nicholls last season.

He sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules.

Scott says he’s been itching to compete, and is committed to improving his game and helping the others in the quarterback room.

“Being at a couple different schools and a couple of different quarterback competitions in different quarterback rooms. I just try to build on top of helping each other out. One quarterback is going to play on Saturday and it’s my job and the other guys’ job to make each and every one of us better. If we see something that we can help a guy improve on, we let them know and they do the same for me,” says Nicholls Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr.

Rounding out the room is Hahnville’s Andrew Robison, Edna Karr Product Leonard Kelly, and John Curtis’ Collin Guggenheim.

5 quarterbacks all competing to be “the guy.”

A good problem to have and a decision that Head Coach Tim Rebowe says the Colonels will not rush.

“I don’t even know. That’s always a big question, if you’re going to name a certain day. We haven’t even been through a scrimmage yet. You want to see them in some live situations. We just put the pads on. So, I’m just going to let that thing just take it’s course,” says Rebowe.

The Colonels are set to have their first live scrimmage of the spring preseason Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at John Guidry Stadium.