Baton Rouge, La. – On Friday, former Rummel Raider Quinton Cage took to twitter to announce he will transfer from Nicholls to LSU.

IM A TIGER 🐯!3100 pic.twitter.com/hFKnl0Qk0I — PIG CAGE (@ThePigEra) May 21, 2021

Cage amassed 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and an interception in 7 games during the 2021 spring football season.

A Freshman All-American defensive back for the Colonels, Cage was one of 16 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award.