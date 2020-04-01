Nicholas Foster Sr. named St. Augustine’s 12th head football coach

PRESS RELEASE Courtesy- StAugNola.org

NEW ORLEANS, LA., April 1, 2020 — St. Augustine High School announced Nicholas Foster Sr. as the new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.

“After an extensive search, St. Augustine High School is pleased that Coach Nicholas Foster Sr. will join us as our Head Football Coach beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year,” said Kenneth St.

Charles, Ph.D., president and CEO of St. Augustine High School. “Leading our student-athletes on the football field as well as in the classroom is an awesome responsibility and based on Coach Foster’s experience, his firm, yet caring concern for his students, and his vision and commitment to building a successful program, we are confident in his abilities and know he is the right person for the job. Coach Foster joins the St. Aug family at a critical time in our history and we wish him great success in the proud Purple Knight tradition.”

A 2011 graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Foster was most recently an associate head football coach at Edna Karr High School where he led teams to five state championship appearances, winning four state championship titles. He also served as dean at McDonough 42 Elementary School.

“Coach Foster has a proven track record of building teams focused on success on and off the field,” said Gerald DeBose, St. Augustine principal. “He emerged as an ideal selection after an exhaustive search which included many excellent applicants. We look forward to working with him to build student-athletes with the highest character, emphasizing faith, family and future.”

Foster replaces interim head coach Kenneth Dorsey, who finished the season after Nathaniel Jones left the program in October. “I’m happy to welcome Coach Foster to the Purple Knight family,” said St. Augustine athletic director Barret Rey. “Many great coaches were considered for this position, but Coach Foster really impressed the committee with his extensive knowledge of x’s and o’s. He brings a championship pedigree and he’ll connect with our student-athletes to help them develop beyond the football field.”

A New Orleans native, Foster lettered four years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an NCAA Division I school and a member of Conference USA. He has coached since 2013. At the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he held a student assistant defensive line coach position.



“Becoming the twelfth head coach of St. Augustine’s storied football program fuels my passion as a leader to make an impact on such a winning tradition,” said Foster. “This is the most coveted job in the state of Louisiana, in my opinion, and I will treat it as such. I’m grateful to Dr. St. Charles, Principal DeBose, Coach Rey, and members of the selection committee for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the young men of St. Augustine into the new decade.”

Foster earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, in Health Education with a Concentration in Community Health in 2011. He is a 2004 graduate of Edna Karr Magnet High School in New Orleans.