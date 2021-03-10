Nice to be compensated: NFL awards Saints three picks

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University Baseball Team (6-6) won 6-0 against Southern University (4-7) Tuesday night inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. Tulane pitchers struck out a season-high 16 batters while only allowing three hits and got big hits when it mattered in the team's first shutout victory of the season. "I'm proud of the boys for bouncing back," head coach Travis Jewett said. "I thought we trained well this week. The goal was to be 6-6 after the game and we were able to do that tonight. Hopefully it will give us some momentum going into the weekend." Sophomore Tyler Hoffman (1-1) took the hill for the Green Wave and worked a stellar five innings, allowing no runs on two hits and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts. "When they told me that I was done I wanted to keep going," Hoffman said. "It was a really good experiences to go out and do what I love. Going out there and being able to compete was really fun." Freshman Khristian Paul started for Southern and threw one scoreless inning. Tulane got on the board first in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI single by centerfielder Jared Hart that scored Simon Baumgardt from second. Hart and freshman Bennett Lee came in to score later in the inning on a Chase Engelhard groundout and a Southern error respectively. The Green Wave extended their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth on a Collin Burns double that scored Hart all the way from first. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Hart ripped an RBI single to right to plate Logan Stevens. Burns then scored Hart with an RBI single of his own to put the Wave up 6-0. Freshman Turner Thompson made his second appearance of the season and pitched a scoreless seventh. A dominant pitching performance was just what the doctor ordered as Tulane cruised to a decisive win. Up NextTulane hits the road for a three-game-series against Troy. First pitch of game one is at 6 p.m. on Friday.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}