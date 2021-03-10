Nice to be compensated: NFL awards Saints three picks

Sports
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have picked up three compensatory draft picks in the 2021 draft.

New Orleans will get two third round picks and a sixth round selection. The Saints lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and linebacker AJ Klein to free agency. And, the Saints also lost Terry Fontenot, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as their general manager.

The NFL made the announcement Wednesday. Here’s the list of compensatory picks.

RoundRound Choice/Overall SelectionTeam
333-96New England
334-97Los Angeles Chargers
335-98New Orleans
336-99Dallas
337-100Tennessee
338-101Los Angeles Rams
339-102*San Francisco
340-103*Los Angeles Rams
341-104*Baltimore
342-105*New Orleans
   
433-138Dallas
434-139New England
435-140Pittsburgh
436-141Los Angeles Rams
437-142Green Bay
438-143Minnesota
439-144Kansas City
   
533-177Green Bay
534-178Dallas
535-179Atlanta
536-180San Francisco
537-181Kansas City
538-182Atlanta
539-183Baltimore
   
633-216Tampa Bay
634-217New Orleans
635-218Atlanta
636-219Green Bay
637-220Chicago
638-221Carolina
639-222Minnesota
640-223Philadelphia
641-224Philadelphia
642-225Carolina
643-226Dallas
644-227Chicago

