Nice to be compensated: NFL awards Saints three picks

The New Orleans Saints have picked up three compensatory draft picks in the 2021 draft.
New Orleans will get two third round picks and a sixth round selection. The Saints lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and linebacker AJ Klein to free agency. And, the Saints also lost Terry Fontenot, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as their general manager.
The NFL made the announcement Wednesday. Here’s the list of compensatory picks.
|Round
|Round Choice/Overall Selection
|Team
|3
|33-96
|New England
|3
|34-97
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|35-98
|New Orleans
|3
|36-99
|Dallas
|3
|37-100
|Tennessee
|3
|38-101
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|39-102*
|San Francisco
|3
|40-103*
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|41-104*
|Baltimore
|3
|42-105*
|New Orleans
|4
|33-138
|Dallas
|4
|34-139
|New England
|4
|35-140
|Pittsburgh
|4
|36-141
|Los Angeles Rams
|4
|37-142
|Green Bay
|4
|38-143
|Minnesota
|4
|39-144
|Kansas City
|5
|33-177
|Green Bay
|5
|34-178
|Dallas
|5
|35-179
|Atlanta
|5
|36-180
|San Francisco
|5
|37-181
|Kansas City
|5
|38-182
|Atlanta
|5
|39-183
|Baltimore
|6
|33-216
|Tampa Bay
|6
|34-217
|New Orleans
|6
|35-218
|Atlanta
|6
|36-219
|Green Bay
|6
|37-220
|Chicago
|6
|38-221
|Carolina
|6
|39-222
|Minnesota
|6
|40-223
|Philadelphia
|6
|41-224
|Philadelphia
|6
|42-225
|Carolina
|6
|43-226
|Dallas
|6
|44-227
|Chicago