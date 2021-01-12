NHL has 27 positive tests, 17 from Stars

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return-to-play format, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, late Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK — The National Hockey League says 17 of the 27 players that have tested positive for the coronavirus are on the Dallas Stars.

The league announced COVID-19 testing numbers from Dec. 30-Jan 11 on Tuesday. That included 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday said the testing numbers so far were very good.

The NHL says most of the 17 Stars players are asymptomatic and all are recovering without complication. Dallas shut down its training camp Friday and resumed practices Tuesday with more than a dozen players still unavailable.

The regular season starts Wednesday. The Stars were scheduled to play their first game Thursday but will not begin now until at least Jan. 19.

