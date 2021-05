CLEVELAND – With the 111th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected former Tulane DE Cameron Sample.

Sample becomes Tulane’s highest pick since offensive lineman Troy Kropog was selcted by the Titans in the 4th round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Sample amassed 162 tackles and 10.5 sacks in his college career at Tulane.

Sample finished with a game-high seven total tackles and a half sack in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl game, where he earned Defensive MVP honors.

