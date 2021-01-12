NFL’s COVID-19 positives for players drop to 3

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

The NFL says there were three new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among players and 22 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing by the league.

In all, 6,850 tests were administered to 1,037 players and 10,609 tests were given to 1,896 personnel in a seven-day period that ended Saturday.

The previous week a season-high 34 players tested positive along with 36 other personnel.

Since monitoring began at the beginning of last August, nearly 940,000 tests have been given and 259 players and 454 other personnel were confirmed positive.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 follow the league protocol and are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.