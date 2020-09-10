NFL Week 1 Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

WGNO
by: Brian Holland
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Taysom Hill #7 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Tom Brady begins his tenure with the Bucs with a divisional showdown against Drew Brees and the Saints.
–Video via NBC Sports–