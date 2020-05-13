NFL teams eyeing West Virginia resort as training facility

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows The Greenbrier resort nestled in the mountains in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Several NFL teams are eyeing the resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for The Greenbrier resort on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 said they’ve been contacted by teams but no one has officially signed on to practice there this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several NFL teams are eyeing a resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for The Greenbrier resort says it has been contacted by teams but no franchise has officially signed on to practice there this year.

The resort has previously hosted training camps for New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans.

Justice, a Republican billionaire thought to be the state’s richest man, bought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2009.

The NFL continues to plan for a preseason and regular season as scheduled, with the season beginning Sept. 10.