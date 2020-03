NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 540th career touchdown pass, for the most in league history, in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Once a Saint, always a Saint!

Some would say it never was really a question, but just in case, we have the answer.

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have come to a deal, just days before the trade deadline.

The contract is worth roughly $50 million, and promises Brees will remain in New Orleans for two more NFL seasons.