NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NFL has announced training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams, including the New Orleans Saints.

Second-year head coach Dennis Allen and staff will welcome rookies and newcomers on July 18, while veterans will report a week later on July 25.

Training camp will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La.

The Saints open the three-game preseason by hosting defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Aug. 13.

New Orleans will host the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season opener on Sept. 10.

