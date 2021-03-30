NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

NEW YORK — NFL clubs today approved at a virtual league meeting an enhanced season structure that beginning in 2021 will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time.

The NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in March of 2020 enables the league, with the approval of the union and its players, to enhance the regular season with a move to 17 games, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action.

That decision was confirmed today, marking the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular-season and four preseason games. It follows the March 18 announcement of long-term media distribution agreements providing fans greater access to NFL games than ever before.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” said NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021:

Away Team Home Team NFC East AFC East 1. Washington Football Team 1. Buffalo Bills 2. New York Giants 2. Miami Dolphins 3. Dallas Cowboys 3. New England Patriots 4. Philadelphia Eagles 4. New York Jets

Away Team Home Team NFC West AFC North 1. Seattle Seahawks 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 2. Los Angeles Rams 2. Baltimore Ravens 3. Arizona Cardinals 3. Cleveland Browns 4. San Francisco 49ers 4. Cincinnati Bengals

Away Team Home Team NFC South AFC South 1. New Orleans Saints 1. Tennessee Titans 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2. Indianapolis Colts 3. Carolina Panthers 3. Houston Texans 4. Atlanta Falcons 4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Away Team Home Team NFC North AFC West 1. Green Bay Packers 1. Kansas City Chiefs 2. Chicago Bears 2. Las Vegas Raiders 3. Minnesota Vikings 3. Los Angeles Chargers 4. Detroit Lions 4. Denver Broncos

Under the scheduling formula below, every team plays 17 regular-season games with one bye week. Clubs will host 10 games overall – either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games.

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).



The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).



The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).



Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

One interconference game based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season.



The official 2021 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced later this spring on NFL Network and NFL.com. Information on season-ticket availability and premium seating options can be found on club websites. Single-game tickets for many clubs will also be available upon the release of the schedule.

NFL Kickoff Weekend will begin Thursday night, September 9, and the regular season will end Sunday, January 9, 2022. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the season will conclude with Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The enhanced season will ensure that beginning in 2022, all 32 clubs will play internationally at least once every eight years. The scheduling of up to four neutral-site games per year in a country outside the United States will focus initially on Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom. In addition, interested clubs can continue to volunteer to play home games internationally, as is currently the case.

A look at the 2021 home and away opponents for all 32 NFL clubs:

2021 SCHEDULING ROTATION BY DIVISION

AFC Intraconference AFC SOUTH EAST Interconference NFC SOUTH AFC Intraconference AFC WEST NORTH Interconference NFC NORTH AFC Intraconference AFC EAST SOUTH Interconference NFC WEST AFC Intraconference AFC NORTH WEST Interconference NFC EAST NFC Intraconference NFC SOUTH EAST Interconference AFC WEST NFC Intraconference NFC WEST NORTH Interconference AFC NORTH NFC Intraconference NFC EAST SOUTH Interconference AFC EAST NFC Intraconference NFC NORTH WEST Interconference AFC SOUTH

2021 OPPONENTS

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team.

3. Carolina Panthers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team.

Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team.

Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers.

{Courtesy: Press Release form the NFL}