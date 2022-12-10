The NFL has fined the Saints organization, head coach Dennis Allen, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and defensive end Cam Jordan more than $500,000 for what the league calls a fake injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss at Tampa Bay.

Jordan took a knee on the field with a little more than seven minutes to play. After getting treatment he later returned to the game.

Jordan and Nielsen were fined $50,000 each. Head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and the Saints were fined $350,000.

Saturday afternoon the club said it will defend itself against allegations they consider baseless. The club issued the following statement.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”