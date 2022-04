BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU linebacker Damone Clark was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th round, No. 176 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

No. 18@clark_damone has been selected in the 5th round by the @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/IbdOKw5u49 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 30, 2022

Clark led the SEC with 137 tackles in the 2021-2022 season. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award. He’ll join former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox in Dallas.

The senior underwent spinal surgery in March from a herniated disk, which caused his draft stock to decline.