ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers scrambles against the defense of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – It was an emotional night for many as the 2020 NFL Draft kicked off.

After much anticipation, with high expectations, LSU QB and Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

And as a sward for his outstanding achievement, Raising Canes owner Todd Graves announced on Twitter that Joe Burrow would receive “Free Canes for Life.”

And if you are wondering, there are more than 20 Canes locations in the state of Ohio.

Congrats Jeaux! So happy for you. #1! Free @Raising_Canes for Life for you @Joe_Burrow10! And thanks for the epic Cane’s Sauce quote. 🐐 — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) April 24, 2020