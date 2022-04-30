NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints have selected Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in round 6, pick 194 overall.

Jackson is 6-5, 285 pounds.

Jackson started all 13 games for the Falcons.

He was a second-team Mountain West selection in 2021.

He had 12.5 tackles for losses, and 7.5 sacks last season.

Jackson had 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks in the Air Force’s 31-28 win over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.