You can watch the entire seven round NFL draft live on WGNO and ABC.

The first round starts Thursday night at 7. it is followed by a special edition of the WGNO Sportszone at 10:30.

Round two, followed by round three kicks off at 6:00 pm Friday.

And, rounds four thru seven kick off at 11:00 am Saturday.

Here are the Saints current selections in the draft.

Round 1: picks 16 and 19

Round 2: pick 49

Round 3: pick 98 (compensatory)

Round 4: pick 120

Round 5: pick 161

Round 6: pick 194