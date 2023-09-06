NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jake Haener’s rookie season in the NFL is not beginning in the manner he wished.
Haener was suspended 6 games by the National Football League for what the league says is a violation of their policy on performance enhancing substances.
The rookie quarterback was a 4th round pick of the Saints out of Fresno State.
He can return week 7 against Jacksonville.
The league made the announcement Wednesday on its transaction list.
