NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jake Haener’s rookie season in the NFL is not beginning in the manner he wished.

Haener was suspended 6 games by the National Football League for what the league says is a violation of their policy on performance enhancing substances.

The rookie quarterback was a 4th round pick of the Saints out of Fresno State.

He can return week 7 against Jacksonville.

The league made the announcement Wednesday on its transaction list.

