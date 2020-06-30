NFL awards 4 projects in helmet safety development program

In this May 2020 photo provided by Riddell, a Riddell SpeedFlex helmet sits next to a computer screen displaying information from the InSite tool. Teaming with Catapult, an Australia-based technology company, Riddell is providing coaches, players and medical staff detailed information regarding anything from practice regimens to helmet contacts to overall preparation for athletes. (Riddell via AP)

Four organizations have been awarded a total of $1.37 million by the NFL to support the creation of their helmet prototypes.

As part of the NFL Helmet Challenge, a contest with an additional prize of $1 million, receiving grants will be Impressio Inc. and CU Denver; Xenith Project Orbit; Kollide; and the University of Virginia.

The Helmet Challenge aims to stimulate the development by experts, innovators and helmet manufacturers of a new helmet that based on laboratory testing outperforms all helmets currently worn by NFL players.

The contest is sponsored by the league and Football Research Inc.