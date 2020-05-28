NFL Announces Approved 2020 Playing Rules and Bylaws

The NFL will be implementing three new playing rules and one bylaw into the 2020 football season.

The three rules are as follows:

The expansion of automatic replay reviews to including scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul. Will also apply to any try attempt.

Expand defenseless player protection to both kick and punt returns.

Prevents teams from manipulating game clock with multiple dead ball fouls.

Approved Bylaws Summary:

Increases number of players that can return from the injury reserve list from 2 to 3.

The NFL tabled the proposal of an alternative to the onside kick, which would have allowed teams the chance to maintain possession by going for it on 4th-and-15 from their 25-yard line.

Courtesy press release from NFL Communications